Acting DHS Deputy Sec’y Cuccinelli: Violence in Portland Will Continue Until They ‘Aggressively Police’ – They Should Cooperate with Feds

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli stated that violence in the city of Portland will continue until the city is “willing to responsibly, but aggressively police the violence in their own city,” and called on the city to cooperate with federal authorities to help stop the violence.

Cuccinelli said, “So, since last Thursday, when the state police stepped up and did what we’ve been asking them to do for a long, long time now, and that is simply cooperatively police around the federal facilities, it has been largely peaceful around the federal facilities, and — bringing a — bringing the lie to the fact that the federal government, or our officers somehow were a factor in the violence in Portland.”

He added that “until they’re willing to responsibly, but aggressively police the violence in their own city, it is going to continue.”

Cuccinelli further stated that quelling the violence around the courthouse was something that “happened in a matter of days, once that cooperation that we’d been requesting commenced.” And there was aggressive policing, “Now, they need to do it in the rest of Portland.”

