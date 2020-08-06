Durbin: We Can Successfully Vote by Mail ‘if the Post Office Does Its Job’

Thursday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) sounded off on President Donald Trump casting doubt on the success of vote-by-mail amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic without fraud.

Durbin during CNN’s “New Day” highlighted that Trump himself votes by mail, saying “if the post office does its job” then he expects no issues with vote-by-mail.

“I think the turnout is going to be substantial,” Durbin advised. “The president can basically say what he wishes about voting by mail, which he does himself personally, incidentally. But the bottom line is if the post office does its job, if we provide some help from Washington to the election officials to pay for postage and the like, we can have an election that really represents the feelings across this country.”

“The president can try to talk down the results or say he’ll reject the results but the American people have the last word on November 3,” he added.

Host Alisyn Camerota asked, “Is the post office doing its job?”

“Not enough,” Durbin replied.

He continued, “We’ve got to get the postal service up to the standard where they can do their job and do it effectively. I’m proud of our postal workers across America, but they’ve had a hand tied around their back with this new leadership.”

