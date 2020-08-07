Dem Rep. Rose: De Blasio ‘Worst Mayor’ in American History, ‘Put out a Prayer,’ Not a Plan on School Opening

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) policy on school reopening as not a plan, but “a prayer, an outline at best.” And characterized de Blasio as “not only the worst mayor in the history of New York City, he’s the worst mayor in the history of this great country.”

Rose said, “I think it’s important that we take a step back here and set the table. This mayor is not only the worst mayor in the history of New York City, he’s the worst mayor in the history of this great country. They have not put out a plan for opening the schools. They’ve put out a prayer, an outline at best. So, there’s a few things that we should be focusing on here. The first is testing. There is no reason to say that every single teacher in New York City should not be tested at least every day, every other day. We can resource that. Secondly, we should be pushing funds to our educational systems across the country to make sure that there’s enough PPE as well as infrastructure for social distancing. But nothing can replace leadership, and I don’t blame anyone, to include teachers, parents, families, for not having faith in this mayor right now.”

He added that “there is not really any capacity to do anything if we don’t have federal resourcing of critical supplies. It’s only the administration that can get us enough swabs, that can get us enough medical equipment, that can get us enough lab testing procedures so that we can actually get this done for our schools.”

