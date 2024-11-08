Vice President-elect JD Vance gave his son Ewan’s Cub Scout Troop a tour of the United States Capitol on Friday, according to several sources.

Joe Khalil, a Washington Correspondent with NewsNation, wrote in a post on X that a spokesperson for Sen. Vance (R-OH) confirmed that Vance was “back in Washington and back at the Capitol” and was leading a tour for his son’s Boy Scout troop.

Reese Gorman, a political reporter with NOTUS, also wrote that a source had confirmed that Vance was in the District of Columbia “giving his son’s Cub Scout Troop a tour of the US Capitol.”

Vance, who served in the United States Marine Corps, will be the nation’s first millennial vice president.

During President-Elect Donald Trump’s victory speech on Wednesday morning, Vance described Trump winning the presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris as the “greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America.”

“I thank you for the trust that you placed in me, and I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America,” Vance said.

Vance also stated that under the Trump-Vance administration, Trump and Vance were “never going to stop fighting” for Americans, their dreams, and the “future” of their children.