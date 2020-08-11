Jason Johnson: Enthusing Young Voters Is Not a Strength for Harris

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Morgan State University Professor and MSNBC Analyst Jason Johnson stated that there are “lots of people who are going to be enthusiastic” about 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden picking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, but Biden isn’t enthusing younger voters the way Democrats need to, and “That wasn’t necessarily Sen. Harris’ strength.”

Johnson said, “There are lots of people who are going to be enthusiastic. She can raise money. She’s very intelligent. We know she’s going to wipe the floor with Mike Pence. That’s not going to be that difficult. Her challenge going forward, and what the Democratic Party needs, is they need somebody who’s going to make young people enthusiastic. That is not necessarily an area of strength for Sen. Harris, but it is something she can dedicate her time to doing. And the fact that she is capable of actually cracking a smile and making a joke and going on different kinds of radio shows, that’s going to be really necessary.”

After reading a couple of text messages from his students that were unenthusiastic about Harris, and one that was enthusiastic about Harris, Johnson stated that the under-25 vote is going to make the difference in the campaign, and Biden isn’t “galvanizing Gen Z. … That wasn’t necessarily Sen. Harris’ strength. So, that’s what she’s going to head out to do. That will be her number one responsibility in this campaign. … I think she can.”

