Blackburn: Conservative Women Are Treated Like They’re ‘at the Bottom of the Pecking Order’ by Media

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) responded to a letter warning members of the media about their coverage of a female vice presidential nominee by stating that concerns about media coverage of women should be non-partisan, and that the way conservative women are treated by the media, “You would think that conservative women are at the bottom of the pecking order in Washington, D.C.”

Blackburn said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:00] “Why would you choose to treat a liberal woman differently than a conservative woman? If you want to make certain that the treatment of women is going to be fair and equal and respectful, then you want that for all female candidates. Look at the way conservative women are treated by the media. You would think that conservative women are at the bottom of the pecking order in Washington, D.C. If you are pro-life, then the liberals say, well, you can’t possibly be pro-woman. … If you are pro-business, then they will come at you for that. They want you to agree with them on every point. So, if they want to talk about the treatment of women, let’s make certain that all women are treated fairly by the media.”

