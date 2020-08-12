MSNBC’s Wallace on Biden-Harris: This Is the Pick That ‘Scared’ Trump Campaign ‘the Most’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday reacted to presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selecting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

According to Wallace, Harris is the pick that “scared” the President Donald Trump reelection campaign team “the most” because of how she will “more than go toe-to-toe” with Vice President Mike Pence.

“If you remember the earliest debates … [Harris] was the toughest on him on what has become the issue at the beating heart of this country around questions of race. No one was tougher on him than her,” Wallace recalled while speaking on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

“The other piece of reporting I’ve picked up in the past week was from the Trump team that from their viewpoint, because Donald Trump has no capacity to understand that this is the selection of a person to run the government with the president, he only saw this in terms of a casting for the night of primetime coverage that is the vice presidential debate, and this was the pick that scared them the most,” she continued. “They thought that she would more than go … toe-to-toe with Pence. They thought she could chew him up and spit him out and they pointed to her cross-examination of one Bill Barr. I think on both sides of the aisle this said something really important about Biden’s ability to pick the best person in his view, and it says something really interesting about how the Trump campaign, which I think it’s now been reported Donald Trump is already deep into his own debate prep. They view those debates as important and view him as starting with a real distinct advantage over Vice President Pence.”

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Trump noted Harris “finished weak” and “with almost zero support” when she left the Democratic primary field.

“That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!” he wrote.

.@KamalaHarris started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support. That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent