Van Jones: Trump’s Angry Black Woman Attacks Will Create ‘Backlash of Support for Kamala’

Thursday on CNN, network political commentator Van Jones predicted President Donald Trump’s attacks on presumptive Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as an angry Black woman would backfire.

Earlier during a Fox Business interview, Trump called Harris “a madwoman” who is “so angry.”

Jones said, “They do not know how to deal with Kamala Harris. I mean, bottom line, that is just not effective, calling her a mad woman when you saw yesterday she was anything but that. It definitely — what they’re about to do is create such a backlash of support for Kamala. Once you go down the angry black woman thing even African-Americans who are holding back, ‘what about the criminal justice piece?’ Now you’re creating a wave of sympathy and empathy and solidarity for her, and frankly, don’t forget, this summer was demonstrated by the millions that it’s not just black people by ourselves. You have tens of millions of white Americans that don’t like the way black folks are being treated and shown.”

He continued, “It’s very interesting when Donald Trump was being impeached, suddenly he had support from Republicans he never had before. There was a sense that he was being persecuted. He thinks he’ll be able to persecute Kamala Harris with these, you know, with these crazy, madwoman, this type of stuff. He is going to —I don’t want to use the wrong language here, but he’s going to offend an awful lot of people and consolidate more support for her than mobilize against her. It’s not a smart strategy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN