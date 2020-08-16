Romney: Trump Administration’s Response to Coronavirus ‘Very Disappointing’

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Friday during video an interview with the Sutherland Institute.

Romney said, “I think it’s fair to say we really have not distinguished ourselves in a positive way by how we responded to the crisis when it was upon us. And the proof of the pudding of that is simply that we have 5 percent of the world’s population but 25 percent of the world’s deaths due to COVID-19. And there’s no way to spin that in a positive light.”

He continued, “Why is that? I think it’s fair to say from the outset there was a tendency on the part of the administration to dismiss COVID-19 as a threat, not to consider how serious it could become and there was not immediate action to, if you will, ring all the alarm bells have the federal government take responsibility.”

He added, “The health impact of COVID-19 on our country and our response to it was really very, very disappointing.”

