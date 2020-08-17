W.H. Spox Morgenstern: Democrats Want to Give Post Office Money ‘It Can’t Even Spend Yet’

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” White House Deputy Communications Director and White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern stated that Democrats won’t return to Washington to vote on economic relief for people or businesses, but are willing to return to Washington to “give money to the Post Office that it can’t even spend yet.” Morgenstern also said that the money the Post Office needs is for long-term costs, and that the Post Office already has whatever money it needs in order to deliver ballots.

Morgenstern said, “According to the Post Office, if every single person voted using the mail for absentee ballots, on the same day, that would be no problem for the Post Office. The Post Office is saying that.”

He later added, “Democratic policymakers won’t get out of their basement, or won’t come back from recess to vote on economic impact payments or on PPP loans, but instead, they’re going to come back to give money to the Post Office that it can’t even spend yet. The money it needs [is] for like long-term capital expenditures. It’s not to deliver ballots. They have whatever they need to deliver ballots.”

