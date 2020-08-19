Brzezinski Praises Jill Biden — ‘Love You’

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, on Wednesday concluded an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” by professing her love for co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Biden, an educator, in the interview, discussed children returning to school amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The former second lady emphasized the importance of listening to the “experts and scientists” when it comes to reopening schools and concluded schools across the United States need to wait until it is safe to return.

“The one thing about my husband, Joe, is his different style of leadership,” she advised. “And he has a strategy going forward. We have to get this pandemic under control so that we can go back to school.”

Brzezinski agreed with Biden and thanked her for appearing on the show. Biden then thanked Brzezinski for having her and told the host, “Love you.”

Exchange as follows:

BRZEZINSKI: It has to be done right. Dr. Jill Biden, thank you so much for coming on the show this morning. We hope to see you again very, very soon. BIDEN: Thanks, Mika. BRZEZINSKI: Thank you. BIDEN: Love you. Thanks. BRZEZINSKI: Thanks. Thank you.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent