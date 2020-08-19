CNN’s Cooper: Trump Couldn’t Give Speech Obama Gave, ‘Sitting in His Bathroom Tweeting Is the Best He Can Do’

During CNN’s coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, CNN host Anderson Cooper stated that President Donald Trump “could never” give the kind of speech former President Barack Obama gave at the convention, “So, sitting in his bathroom tweeting is the best he can do.”

Cooper said that Obama was “not screaming in all-caps from the White House like President Trump on his Twitter machine, speaking in lowercase with the camera kind of almost looking up at him a little bit. The intimacy of it also was unique.”

He added that Trump “could never give a talk like this. So, sitting in his bathroom tweeting is the best he can do.”

