GOP Rep. Stefanik: ‘Pelosi Has Politicized Her Entire Time as Speaker of the House’

Thursday, during an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) dismissed claims from the mainstream media boasting about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) negotiating abilities.

The New York Republican lawmaker described Pelosi as political and partisan, noting it was particularly evident in the dealing with coronavirus.

“Nancy Pelosi has politicized her entire time as speaker of the House,” she said. “The unifying belief of all Democrats is their hatred of President Trump. You know, I’ve been very frustrated as we’ve watched the mainstream media talk about her as a master negotiator when she continues to walk away, not just from negotiations, but from the American people.’

“We see her politicizing as she calls us back from our district where we are all working hard, helping our communities through COVID,” Stefanik continued. “So I’ve been very frustrated with how political and partisan she’s been, particularly in the COVID relief space where they walked away from three different offers provided by Senate Republicans.”

