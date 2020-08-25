McCarthy: RNC ‘Exemplified That It’s OK to Be Excited About America’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) touted the positive message coming out of this week’s Republican National Convention.

He explained the convention offered a reason to “be excited about America.”

“I think last night was wonderful,” McCarthy said. “I think it exemplified that it’s OK to be excited about America. When you sit there and look at [Máximo Álvarez], Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, how powerful — it didn’t matter what party you were in. You were proud as an American. You were excited for what this nation has been able to achieve, and an uplifting spirit, something that you did not see in the four nights of the Democrat Convention.”

McCarthy also commented on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s contribution to the convention, giving remarks from Jerusalem. He dismissed criticism from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and others claiming his participation was a breach of ethics.

“I have to laugh at Speaker Pelosi because Mike Pompeo is doing this on his own time,” he said. “No government funding is being spent. But you know what we’re spending government money on? We’re spending government money on 68 Democrats who refused to show up to the emergency session that we had last Saturday. But you never heard one word from Speaker Pelosi.”

“Secretary Pompeo, this is on his own time,” McCarthy added. “He is working just as the job that he always does. So, at any given moment, if you would have asked Mike Pompeo to do a video on his own, he would be somewhere in the world. And I think that it’s good that we can hear about the work that he is doing, only bringing our allies stronger together, and this administration just continuing to keep their promise.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor