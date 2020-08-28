Scalise: ‘People Are Fed Up with Seeing This Kind of Mob Rule’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacted to the mob that confronted Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) a day earlier outside the White House following the conclusion of the Republican National Committee.

Scalise said he detected a turning of the public’s attitude against the protesters and rejected the claim those demonstrations were “peaceful.”

“[I] mean, some of these — these mobs, when you see them out there throwing bricks at police, they’re injuring people, they’re killing some police,” he said. “They have blinded police, and yet they keep doing it. And this is where you have seen President Trump very vocal that we have got to stand up against it. And, for whatever reason, Joe Biden won’t stand up against it. I think people are fed up with seeing this kind of mob rule, anarchy in the streets.”

“I mean, you can peacefully protest,” Scalise added. “That was no peaceful protest. When you’re trying to hurt people, potentially even killing people, it has consequences, and it’s got to end.”

