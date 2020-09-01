McEnany: Death of Trump Supporter in Portland Could Have Been Prevented if Mayor Asked for Federal Help

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated that the death of Aaron Danielson would have been prevented if Portland, OR Mayor Ted Wheeler had requested help from the federal government in stopping the violence.

McEnany said, “Gov. Evers (D-WI) to his credit, finally did request the help. But, as was said today, what if he had requested it 24 hours earlier? This business that had been open for more than a century would still be there. What if Mayor Wheeler, the derelict mayor, irresponsible mayor out in Portland, who’s seen violence in his streets for 100 days, had requested that help? That beautiful young boy who lost his life in the streets — a Trump supporter, who was sought out and gunned down by a ‘100% Antifa’ individual, in his words — would still be here.”

