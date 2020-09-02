Barr: Police Chiefs Identify Antifa ‘as the Ramrod’ for Violence – ‘They Are Flying around the Country’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Attorney General William Barr stated that he has spoken to every single police chief in cities that have had “major violence” and those police chiefs have all “identified Antifa as the ramrod for the violence.” He added that “They are flying around the country. We know people who are flying around the country. We know where they’re going.” And that there were “numerous reports” of individuals coming to Washington “for the specific purpose of causing a riot” during the RNC.

Barr said, “I’ve talked to every police chief in every city where there’s been major violence, and they all have identified Antifa as the ramrod for the violence. They are flying around the country. We know people who are flying around the country. We know where they’re going. We know — we see some of the purchases they’re making before the riots of weapons to use in those riots. So, we are following it.”

He later added that the Department of Justice has “received numerous reports of individuals coming from Portland, Washington, Seattle, and several other cities to come into Washington for the specific purpose of causing a riot.”

