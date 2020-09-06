Kamala Harris: Biden Could Lose Because of Russian Interference

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” that Russian election meddling could cause Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to lose the 2020 election.

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to ask about Russia. The Department of Homeland Security bulletin said that Russia is trying to amplify claims that mail-in voting will lead to widespread voting fraud and undermine the public’s trust in the upcoming election. Are you worried that Russian interference could cost you the election?”

Harris said, “I am clear that Russia interfered in the election of the president of the United States in 2016. I serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee. We have published detailed reports about exactly what we believe happened. And I do believe that there will be foreign interference in the 2020 election and that Russia will be at the front of the line.”

Bash said, “Could it cost you the White House?”

Harris said, “Theoretically, of course, yes.”

She added, “We have classic voter suppression, we have what happened in 2016, which is foreign interference, we have a president who is trying to convince the American people not to believe in the integrity of our election system and compromise their belief that their vote might actually count. These things are all at play, and I am very realistic, Joe is very realistic, that until we can win…that there will be many obstacles that people are intentionally placing in front of Americans’ ability to vote.”

