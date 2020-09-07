Watch: CNN’s Baldwin Interrupts Trump Press Conference Broadcast to Correct Pronunciation of ‘Kamala’

Pam Key

On Monday, CNN host Brooke Baldwin interrupted President Donald Trump’s press conference to correct his alleged mispronunciation of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) first name.

Baldwin said, “All right. So, it’s Labor Day, and you just heard from the president of the United States speaking from a location normally reserved for more ceremonial entrance to state dinners. A reminder to everyone, funded by taxpayer dollars, where you have the president making a number of disparaging and just untrue statements, including calling former Vice President Joe Biden, quote, stupid, along with a slew of other lies. And by the way, Mr. President, it is KA-mala. KA-mala Harris.”

