Dem Rep. Garamendi: Biden Shouldn’t Release List of SCOTUS Names Yet, Should List Qualifications of Justices He’d Pick

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that he doesn’t think 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden should release a list of names of people that he would nominate to the Supreme Court to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat at this point, but that Biden “should put forth the qualifications of the kind of person that he wants to have there.”

Garamendi said, “Well, no, I don’t think he ought to put forward a list of names. I think that’s something to come later. But what we do know is that he should put forth the qualifications of the kind of person that he wants to have there. Certainly, someone that has intellectual capacity to understand the complexities, someone that really believes in the rule of law, somebody that believes that the future of this country, as diverse as we are, requires that all, all of us in this country have an equal chance at the benefits of this country. So, those are the qualifications that I — and others that he might want to put forward. But to put forward names at this point, I think is not appropriate.”

