McEnany: ‘Onus Is on’ Biden to Release Supreme Court Nominee List

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called on 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden to put out a list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

McEnany said, “Well look, the former vice president, in all due respect, instead of telling the current president what to do, he needs to tell voters where he stands. We don’t know who is on his Supreme Court list. We don’t know what kind of justices he would nominate. We know, very squarely, this president’s been very transparent, putting forward two lists as to exactly, not just what his justices would look like, but what their names would be. This is paramount importance to the American voters. This is now a lynchpin issue of this election, and Joe Biden, where do you stand? What do your justices look like? Do they believe in the Constitution? Do they abide by the Constitution. Do they believe in the plain words of a statute? He needs to answer those questions before telling President Trump exactly how to move forward.”

She later added, “This is a lifetime appointment. These are issues that hit at the very core of our liberties, like the Second Amendment, like the right to life, the First Amendment, freedom of speech. These issues determine the very values of this country, so knowing where he stands, knowing these names, is very important to voters and really the onus is on him now to put out that list.”

