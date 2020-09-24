McCarthy: If Pelosi Revamps ‘Baseless’ Impeachment, We Will Work to Remove Her from the Speakership

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) warned of consequences for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) if she took another shot at impeachment while the Supreme Court confirmation battle was underway.

According to the California Republican lawmaker, if Pelosi tried impeachment, they would challenge her position as speaker.

“You know what?” he said. “It was one year ago today that she announced impeachment. How ironic. This is all they have. This is the only thing they’ve done with their majority. But if she revamps a baseless impeachment, we will work to remove her from the speakership.”

McCarthy explained how the process would work, which could force a tough vote for some House members.

“We also — because we can make a motion on the floor to have another vote on speaker and whether she stays,” he said. “That would put a lot of people in a tough situation because if she is going after the president for impeachment because he is upholding his constitutional duty, that would be very interesting for any member to stand with her on that decision.”

“You raise your hand when you get elected to Congress and sworn in to uphold the Constitution, and you want to impeach a president from doing the duty of what he’s told to do in the Constitution?” McCarthy continued. “That would be shocking to me, but it wouldn’t be farfetched for this speaker to try ecause name me one problem this Democrat majority has solved. They want to defund the police. They’re trying to dismantle what we know of our institutions to be by another impeachment. They’re pretty much trying to destroy us by raising more taxes. They won’t give small businesses the resources they need. But the Republicans have a different plan. We have a commitment to America that will restore, rebuild, and renew this nation. All we need is that everyone listening go to takethehouse.com and join with us to actually fire Nancy Pelosi.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor