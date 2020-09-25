Doug Jones: I’m Not Voting to Confirm Any SCOTUS Nominee Before Election

Doug just took a stand for the American people. He will not vote for ANY Supreme Court nominee Mitch McConnell tries to rush through before Election Day. He has our back, let's have his: https://t.co/cAVx2a4ydz pic.twitter.com/ya2qGRVBrO

During a video message posted on Friday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) stated that he will not support any Supreme Court nominee, regardless of who they are, “before the outcome of the November 3 election has been determined.”

Jones said because Republicans already have enough votes to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee, “It’s already baked in. My vote will not affect the outcome of this process one bit, one bit.”

Jones continued that, given this set of circumstances, his vote “will demonstrate that I will not be a party to Mitch McConnell’s power grab, I will not be a party to the further erosion of the institution of the Senate, and I will not be a party to denying the people a voice in this process through the election of the next president of the United States in just under 40 more days. Consequently, under these circumstances, the circumstances that we so — we find ourself in in this country today, I regret that I will not support the confirmation of any Supreme Court justice nominee, regardless of who it might be, I will not support that nominee before the outcome of the November 3 election has been determined.”

