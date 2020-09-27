Graham: After Kavanaugh, Democrats Will Try to Destroy Barrett at Their Own Peril

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, explained that while he saw pressure mounting on both sides of the aisle as a Supreme Court confirmation is about to be underway, there would be consequences if Democrats used similar tactics to what the employed with Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process in 2018.

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker told Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo if Democrats chose to go in that direction, they do so at “their own peril.”

“The pressure on these people on the Democratic side is enormous,” he said. “Look at what they’re saying about President Trump. Look at what they’re saying about Judge Barrett. She’s an incredibly capable, well-qualified judicial nominee, somebody you would expect the Republicans to nominate to the court. The storylines about her religion are already starting. The one thing I can tell every American, we have a constitutional provision that prevents your religious choice being used against you if you’re nominated to the Supreme Court or any other position in the government. And that’s a good thing. So, I don’t know where it’s going to go.”

“But I know the amount of money coming in since the death of Justice Ginsburg tells me there’s a lot of energy and there to take out Judge Barrett,” Graham continued. “Help me and others, LindseyGraham.com. I hate to keep saying that, but just — the money is just overwhelming. The bottom line here is, they’re under a tremendous amount of pressure. But, after Kavanaugh — let me say this. After Kavanaugh, they try to destroy Judge Barrett at their own peril.”

