Pelosi Dodges on Whether She Will Consider Impeaching AG Barr to Slow Down SCOTUS Pick

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to answer if she would impeach Attorney General William Barr to slow down the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So, Speaker Pelosi, it sounds as though you’re almost resigned to the fact that Judge Barrett will become Justice Barrett. And you’re saying very clearly that your message to viewers right now is vote, vote, vote — vote November 3 or early voting or whatever. That would seem to suggest that you are not on the program when it comes to individuals like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who this week did not rule out this long-shot effort to try to stall the confirmation of Judge Barrett by impeaching Attorney General Bill Barr. Now, you haven’t ruled it out.”

Pelosi said, “Well, I’m not familiar with what suggestion of the distinguished congresswoman made. The fact is, the more the public is aware of what this appointment—and, by the way, it’s not about this justice. It’s about any justice he would appoint right now because they were ready within an hour or two of Justice Ginsburg’s passing, they said we’re going to have a vote on this. Within like two hours. So whoever it is is to overturn the Affordable Care Act.”

Tapper pressed, “But yes or no, you’re not planning on bringing an impeachment of Attorney General Barr?”

Pelosi said, “Well, what is the use of talking about that? What we’re talking about is the price the Republican senators will pay if they vote to overturn the pre-existing medical condition, which they’ve been out to get as well as the president had been out to overturn. Now I’m not into the process. I’m into the policy. But I do want to point out that they have totally misrepresented their position on this. In fact, you could say they are lying.”

