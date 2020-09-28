Bernstein Calls on Congress to Investigate Trump — ‘He Is Compromised to Foreign Entities’

Veteran reporter Carl Bernstein called on Congress to investigate President Donald Trump in light of a New York Times story on Trump’s tax returns during Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom.”

Bernstein said, “This is really the smoking gun of a pervasively criminal presidency. We have a president of the United States who is a grifter. His family are grifters, and this is the evidence it but more grievous and grotesque are the implications of The New York Times report.”

He continued, “Certainly implications of tax fraud to begin with that needs to be looked at and will be but again the question of what other obligations does he have? For instance, he has put up people in his hotels from these foreign countries, the sources of his income are unknown and have to do with favors he has possibly granted to foreign entities. This President needs to be thoroughly investigated in terms of how the United States has or may have been compromised by his actions, his selfishness, his putting his own interests, financial, in front of the interests of the United States.”

He added, “We now have a template to put over all of his actions as President of the United States, and that template is what is in these tax returns. And we need to know, what did those actions as President look like? What are those phone calls? I did a report about eight weeks ago about the President’s phone calls with Putin, with Erdogan, with other authoritarian leaders, all of them in places where he has financial interests. So now we’ve got a lot to go on. And it’s time that the Congress of the United States, even at this late moment, not just the voters, take a look at the national security implications of this. And even if he leaves office, we still have the problem of a president of the United States with all that national security information who is compromised. That’s the problem. He is compromised to foreign entities, these reports, and these tax returns certainly indicate. Let him show us how he’s not compromised if that’s the case.”

