S.E. Cupp: Attacking Biden’s Cognitive Abilities ‘Rich’ Considering Trump’s ‘Evident Mental Decline’

CNN’s S.E. Cupp criticized the Trump campaign as “rich” for going after Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities in light of what she considers the president’s “evident mental decline,” Tuesday on “Newsroom.”

Anchor Brianna Keilar said, “You touched on some of the baseless conspiracy theories that some of the president’s supporters are throwing around. This is what Rudy Giuliani and former White House Dr. Ronny Jackson have said on Fox News.”

In a clip, Jackson said, “Obviously something is going on with this man at this point. They keep him locked away for 90% of the time. When they have a little window where they think he might be able to put a few sentences together, they break him out, have him read from a monitor.”

In a clip, Giuliani said, “The man has dementia. There is no doubt about it.”

Keilar said, “None of this is based in fact. Ronny Jackson himself has shown himself to have dramatic flair, at best, and very un-doctor-like conduct in some of his commentary, right? So Fox News correspondents pointed out to Rudy Giuliani, we’re not doctors, but this is out there in the public… It’s not like on Fox News, for instance, viewers are going to get any pushback on that really.”

Cupp said, “It’s really irresponsible, it’s gross, it’s also pretty rich considering, you know, Trump’s, I think, pretty evident mental decline. He has trouble finishing sentences. He has trouble not veering off on tangents, late-night Twitter rants. It’s just a rich line of attack.”

She added, “It is a carbon copy of what Trump did in 2016 and that lethal combination of conspiracy theories around Hillary Clinton and her health. And then some fumbles on her campaign’s behalf really did cement a narrative that was not true, which was that she had everything from Parkinson’s to MS to seizures to heart disease.”

