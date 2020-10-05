Brzezinski: Is There ‘Any Scenario’ Which Trump Could Leave the Hospital and Drive Around with Two People?

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski on Monday questioned President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the hospital to participate in a drive-by for his supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital. Trump had been in quarantine all weekend after testing positive for coronavirus late last week.

Brzezinski wondered if there is “any scenario” in which Trump could leave the hospital and drive around with two Secret Service agents.

“[I]f a patient is on dexamethasone, is there any scenario in which you would say you can leave this hospital and drive around with two people?” Brzezinski asked Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“Well, we certainly would not. The standard for COVID-19 patients right now is that they are on strict isolation for at least 10 days after the onset of their symptoms, and that’s very important,” Sax stated. “And it’s actually been one of the real sad things about this disease is that people who are ill in the hospital, people who are critically ill often need to be on isolation the entire time, and can’t be visited by family members, and it’s a challenge we all face. And I was actually thinking of that yesterday watching him drive around thinking how sad it was for the people who have had to be on isolation and wondering how they feel about it.”

