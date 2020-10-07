Pence: ‘Biden Has Been a Cheerleader for Communist China’ and ‘Never Fought’ the Trade War with them

During Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence stated 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden “has been a cheerleader for Communist China” and “never fought” the trade war with China.

After 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said that President Donald Trump “lost” the trade war with China, Pence said, “Lost the trade war with China? Joe Biden never fought it. Joe Biden has been a cheerleader for Communist China through — over the last several decades. And again, Sen. Harris, you’re entitled to your opinion. You’re not entitled to your own facts. When Joe Biden was vice president, we lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs, and President Obama said they were never coming back. He said we needed a magic wand to bring them back. In our first three years, after we cut taxes, rolled back regulation, unleashed American energy, this administration saw 500,000 manufacturing jobs created. And that’s exactly the kind of growth we’re going to continue to see as we bring our nation through this pandemic. The Green New Deal, your massive new mandates, your Paris Climate Accord, it’s going to kill jobs this time, just like it killed jobs the last time.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett