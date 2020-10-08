Carville on His Support for Pelosi’s 25th Amendment Push: Something ‘Really Wrong’ with Trump

Democrat strategist James Carville said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that something was “really wrong” with President Donald Trump.

He added that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was correct to forward a bill to give Congress a role in determining whether the President of the United States must be removed from office because he’s incapable of doing his job under the 25th Amendment.

Carville said, “You’re really starting to see separation with these Republican candidates from Trump. All along, people say when are they going to say something? Look, he wants to arrest Barack Obama. You know what that’s going to do to Lindsey Graham? Do you know what that will mean, African-American turnout and South Carolina? You know what that’s going to do for African-American turnout in Georgia or North Carolina? Donald Trump is not trying to win this race. He really isn’t. I have no idea who would give him money because the guy is just going all over the place on the debate, all over the place on the stimulus.”

He continued, “I think Speaker Pelosi has a point, that’s something really, really wrong with a politician who’s running for an election who’s not trying to win. And then you have this thing in Michigan. The last suburban woman leaving the Democratic party, please turn out the lights. Because we’re at that stage right now, I mean, I couldn’t imagine anything going worse than they’ve gone. This whole thing is just — we say down here, goat roguing, it really is.”

He added, “The Democrats are going to drive this home so hard, and they better not take their foot off the gas. Just drive it home and get rid of all of them.”

