Schiff: ‘I Would Favor Doing away with the Electoral College’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that he would support amending the Constitution to eliminate the Electoral College.

Schiff responded to a question from host Bill Maher on what changes he would support making to the Constitution by saying, “I think we’re better off focusing on discrete amendments to the Constitution to overturn Citizens United and make sure that we can have elections untampered or uninfluenced by excessive expenditures and dark money. And I would favor doing away with the Electoral College system, which I think is –.”

