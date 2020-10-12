Fauci Calls for Trump Campaign to Take Down Commercial Quoting Him Out of Context — Another Ad Would Be ‘Outrageous’

Anthony Fauci said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the Trump campaign should not run a commercial, which he claimed was taking him out of context.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Should the Trump campaign take this ad down?”

Fauci said, “I think so I think it’s really unfortunate and really disappointing that they did that. It’s so clear I’m not a political person. I have never either directly or directly endorsed a candidate. And to take a completely out of context statement and put it in which is obviously a political campaign ad, I thought was really very disappointing.”

Tapper said, “What would you say if I told you I heard the Trump campaign was preparing to do another ad featuring you?”

Fauci said, “That would be terrible. That would be outrageous if they do that. In fact, that might actually come to backfire on them. I hope they don’t do that. That would be kind of playing a game that we don’t want to play. I hope they reconsider that if, in fact, they are indeed considering doing that. I hope they reconsider and not do that.”

