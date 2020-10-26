Blackburn: Barrett Didn’t ‘Submit’ to Agenda Left Thinks Women Have to, She ‘Will Open the Door’ for Others

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) stated that the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett “will open the door for other women to realize there is a seat at the table for them” and that Barrett frustrated Democrats because “she would not submit to the women’s agenda that the leftists think that a woman has to submit to in order to be recognized as accomplished, as fully female.”

Blackburn said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:40] “[T]his shows that there is a place, a seat at the table for women that come from the political center and center-right. And while our Democratic colleagues chose to be disrespectful of the process, of the committee, of the institution, and also of Judge Barrett, we know that part of their frustration was born out of the fact that Justice Barrett would not submit, she would not submit to the women’s agenda that the leftists think that a woman has to submit to in order to be recognized as accomplished, as fully female. And she did stand strong and tall through this process, and indeed, has broken a barrier, and will open the door for other women to realize there is a seat at the table for them.”

