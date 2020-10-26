Gingrich: Trump Should Focus on His COVID Response, His Economy, Biden ‘Corruption’ in Final Days of Campaign

In a Monday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich laid out what President Donald Trump should focus on in his final push for reelection.

Gingrich advised Trump to emphasize that the United States’ response to the coronavirus pandemic has worked better than other nations’ handling of the virus, how his economy will outperform Biden’s, and the “corruption” seen from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his family. According to Gingrich, if Trump fixates on those three key points, “he will win a surprisingly big reelection.”

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Gingrich of his recent Fox News op-ed, “[I]f [Trump] was to streamline that conversation, what should be the focus?”

“Very simple,” Gingrich replied. “He’s got to win the argument what we have done on COVID has worked. Look, Spain just went into an emergency shutdown until next April. Italy announced no restaurants. I think one is COVID. Trump has done a much better job than these other countries. Two is the economy. Trump represents a recovery, Biden represents a depression. And three is the sheer overt corruption of the Biden family, particularly with relationship to China, Russia and Ukraine. Those are the three issues that Trump has to win. If he wins those, he will win a surprisingly big reelection.”

