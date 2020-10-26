Hawley: Social Media CEOs Should Testify Before Election

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) argued that social media CEOs should be subpoenaed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee before the election.

Hawley said, [relevant remarks begin around 11:00] “I’m absolutely of the view that they should have been subpoenaed, and they have been. But they should have been subpoenaed before the election, which is what I’d cast my vote for. So, I think we should be hearing from them. I think it’s a mistake that we’re not hearing from them before the election.”

He added, “It’s up to the chairman and committee staff to decide when those subpoenas will issue. So, I think, if I’m — I believe, Laura, that actually, now, these CEOs have agreed to come in voluntarily. So, I think the subpoenas actually didn’t even go out. So, maybe that was part of the deal that, well, we’ve got to come in later and therefore, that way, you don’t have to subpoena us. I don’t know, but I think they should be in before the election.”

