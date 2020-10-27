Axelrod: Hunter Biden Story ‘Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory’ — Voters Don’t Care

Former Obama senior advisor David Axelrod said Tuesday on CNN that the allegations of corruption against Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter are an unverified “right-wing conspiracy theory” that is not moving voters.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The conservative media, the MAGA media their focusing so much on Joe Biden’s son Hunter. Ted Cruz told Jonathan Swan of Axios he doesn’t think that moves one voter. I mean, I’ve got to believe if the Hunter Biden story is important to you, you’re already voting for Trump.”

Axelrod said, “Yeah. You saw at the debate the president spent maybe five to six minutes trying to explain it, and is sounded like it is, a right-wing conspiracy theory that is unverified. There is a more transcendent reality for people right now.”

He continued, “We are in the middle of a pandemic. We have economic problems, and I don’t think that this is what is going to grip them. It does not relate to their lives. This is not 2016, and President Trump has not made the adjustment.”

