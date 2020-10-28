Gardner: If Twitter Doesn’t Get How It Handles Content Straight, ‘Congress Is Going to Take Some Action’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) stated that if Twitter doesn’t get a better handle on how it handles content, “Congress is going to take some action.”

Gardner said, “I don’t want 2,000 censors in Silicon Valley telling me what I can say and what I cannot say. I certainly don’t want 2,000 censors in Washington, D.C., bureaucrats, telling me what I can and cannot say, and that’s the real line that we have to be careful about. Because if we push it wrong, you’re going to have an Elizabeth Warren-led commission on Twitter truth deciding what we can put on a platform. And so, we need to make sure this is right.”

After contrasting Twitter’s handling of the New York Post and Ayatollah Khamenei, Gardner stated that Twitter needs to “figure out how to get this straight, as quickly as possible, or Congress is going to take some action.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett