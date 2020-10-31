Brooks: Biden’s Campaign Has ‘Studiously Avoided Wedge Issues’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden has “run a unity campaign,” and that he has “never seen a campaign that has so studiously avoided wedge issues.”

Brooks said it “would have been so easy” for Biden “to reflect the anger of the country back upon itself and run an angry, divisive campaign. I’ve never seen a campaign that has so studiously avoided wedge issues. He’s run a unity campaign, unity campaign, unity campaign. And I think that’s where the American people are right now.”

