MSNBC’s Reid: Trump Vote Showed a ‘Great Amount of Racism’ in U.S. — ‘Anti-Blackness, Anti-Wokeness’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Wednesday night on “The ReidOut” given last night’s election results were not a landslide for former Vice President Joe Biden, it showed “that there is a great amount of racism, anti-blackness, anti-wokeness” in America.

Reid said, “Yeah, and I think, you know, kudos, to pat the media a little bit on the back, I think we did prepare ourselves in advance that this was not going to be a night of the big election night, you know?”

Anchor Rachel Maddow said, “I said it, but I didn’t know until I tried to live it that I didn’t mean it. Like, I intellectually figured that out and talked about it on the show and talked about it with multiple guests. I knew it intellectually, but going through it last night, living through that experience, ‘oh, this is not going to be the last night.’ I realized my heart must not have been in it. Last night just did feel fraught.”

Reid said, “It did feel fraught. And I think partly because we knew the red wave was a thing— the red mirage, I should say, the red mirage, we all knew it was coming. You’re right. In the moment, it’s aggravating. And I think partly, and I said this last night, I do think it’s because we’ve been reporting for five years, Rachel, about Russia, about national security, you know, joust undermining our national security, you know, the impeachment, the racism, the nazis, all of it and then COVID laying on top of it felt like a repudiation was coming.”

She continued, “I think even though we intellectually understand what America is at its base, right? That there is a great amount of racism, anti-blackness, anti-wokeness, this idea that political correctness is some scheme to destroy white America, right? Like, we know what this country is, but still part of you, I think part of your heart says, you know what, maybe the country’s going to pay off all of this pain, the children that were stolen with a repudiation. And as the night wore on and I realized and it sunk in, okay, that’s not happening, we are still who we thought, unfortunately.”

She added, “It’s disappointing. And I emerged from this disappointed.”

