Steve Schmidt: ‘I Think Tucker Carlson Is the Frontrunner for the 2024 Campaign’

Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson was the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Anchor Brian Williams said, “When I heard Marco Rubio the day before election day kind of saluting the folks, the Trump caravan that almost ran the Biden bus off the road, you know, you hear something like that from someone who is supposed to be a mainstream Republican Senator, you realize that Trumpism, and that’s part of what the Lincoln Project was formed to defeat, Trumpism is a powerful thing. It may be a loser politically, but do you anticipate it to survive Donald Trump?”

Schmidt said, “Oh, absolutely. Look, we have almost 48% of this country that’s voted for a statist, authoritarian movement with fascistic markers that was hostile to American democracy, to the rule of law that an individual, that’s a cult of personality.”

He continued, “I think that Tucker Carlson is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024. What you are going to see is every Republican candidate will kowtow to the conspiracy that Trump was stabbed in the back by unseen malicious forces of the deep state, that the election was stolen, that it’s illegitimate forever. Forever. More than a majority of the Republican Party will believe this was an illegitimate election because they have been poisoned by the Murdoch operation, by OAN, by Sinclair, by the toxic sludge of sewage and crap and disinformation and lies that flows on Facebook into the screens of the American people. And so this is a long-term fight.”

