Clyburn: ‘Sleepy Joe Woke Up and Stayed Awake’

Saturday after many media outlets called the presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden, House Minority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) appeared on CBS to talk about the candidate he supported early in the Democratic presidential primary process.

Clyburn lauded for an ability to withstand Trump’s attacks.

“My dad told me, ‘Son, experience is the best teacher,'” he said. “And Joe Biden’s experiences make him the perfect person. I understand this is the anniversary day 38 years ago when he first got elected to the senate. We all remember what happened right after he got elected to the Senate — to lose a wife and child in an automobile accident and then to suffer 2 aneurysms in your life, and then lose a son that you were so really close to. These kinds of experiences tend to make people empathetic.”

“That to me is what is important — to find people who can empathize with other people,” Clyburn added. “Anybody can sympathize. But Joe Biden has a way of em empathizing. He is exactly what this country needs at this time. And I also felt that he could withstand Donald Trump’s foolishness. And he did. None of that stuff stuck to him. The stuff that he used to wipe out all of his opponents in the Republican primary, he tried that out on ‘Sleepy Joe.’ Sleepy Joe woke up and stayed awake.”

