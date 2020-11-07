CNN’s Sandoval: People Celebrating in Times Square ‘Taking the Right Precautions’ on COVID

During CNN’s election coverage on Saturday, CNN Correspondent Polo Sandoval reported from the celebrations in Times Square by stating that while it will be next to impossible for anyone to socially distance at the celebrations, people are “choosing to want to be a part of this, albeit, taking the right precautions, like wearing of masks, I’ve seen people using hand sanitizer, obviously, and trying to keep their distance.”

Sandoval said, “The reality, Anderson, is that social distancing is going to be hard to come by, or nearly impossible, right? When you look at these scenes behind me. But I have been able to count the number of people I’ve seen without a mask with one hand. So, I think that, yes, people are taking those precautions. But many people here are also taking in the historical significance of this, and are choosing to want to be a part of this, albeit, taking the right precautions, like wearing of masks, I’ve seen people using hand sanitizer, obviously, and trying to keep their distance. But the reality is, if you’re coming to Times Square, you’re obviously going to find that very difficult to do.”

