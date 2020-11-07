Mark Levin: ‘There Is More Evidence of Voter Fraud Than There Was Ever Evidence of Russian Collusion’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” conservative talker Mark Levin argued there was voter fraud that occurred in the 2020 presidential election despite some Republicans demanding President Donald Trump back off the claims of fraud.

Levin pointed to last-minute rule changes by Democrat-controlled state governments and compared it to allegations of Russian collusion bolstered by Democrats from the 2016 presidential election.

Transcript as follows:

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now, the author of “Unfreedom of the Press”, “Life, Liberty, Levin”, I call him the great one every Sunday night, number one show, syndicated radio host, Mark Levin.

Did I read this correctly? Twitter banned the great one Mark Levin after you quoted —

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST, “LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN”: No.

HANNITY: No?

LEVIN: They slapped me.

HANNITY: They slapped you?

LEVIN: I quoted the Constitution, and they slapped me.

(LAUGHTER)

LEVIN: Well, Twitter can go to hell, and Facebook can go to hell. Of course, they would. They don’t believe in the Constitution.

HANNITY: But you quoted the Constitution in a tweet, right? That’s what they —

LEVIN: Yes, yes.

HANNITY: We are in trouble, we are doomed.

LEVIN: Look, the reason Alito did what he did, and let’s pray to the Good Lord that there are five justices who are constitutionalists on the courts because Roberts clearly is not — it’s because of Article 2, Section One, Clause Two of the Constitution.

And the left and the Democrats hate this clause because, why? What does it say? Each state shall appoint in such manner as the legislature they are made direct and number of electors equal to the number of senators and their representatives.

This is really the only place in the Constitution where it where the framers of the Constitution and the ratifiers go into the federal constitution and say, not the state courts, not the federal courts, not the governor, not the bureaucracy, not Congress, but the states are going to make the election laws on determining how to choose the electors for president of the United States.

So, the Democrats have spent their careers trying to destroy that section of the Constitution, why? Because they want to win states like Pennsylvania.

The governor of Pennsylvania who is a left-wing kook Democrat tried to get the legislature to change the deadlines to move them out for mail-in voting. He wanted to get rid of the comparison on signatures. The secretary of state wanted to cure the ballots, go back and tell people how to fix their ballots, among other things. The Republican legislature said no.

So, the Democrats go where? To the Democrat-controlled and elected Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, which is a rogue court as much as be Florida Supreme Court was a rogue court. And that court gives them what the legislator would not. In fact, that court said that the deadline among other things was unconstitutional because of the virus. It is an utterly rogue court.

The Democrats have gone into state after state after state — as a matter of fact, the Democrats have brought over lawsuits, and their left-wing friends brought over 300 lawsuits during this election to change the election rules and states, and they did change a lot of them.

The Biden campaign specifically brought 60 lawsuits beginning in August. So, what did they do? They wanted to change the rules.

So, let me answer Chris Christie and Alan Kinzinger, whatever the hell his name is, and all of the other Republicans who are out there saying, show me the evidence of fraud. I will show the evidence of fraud, boys. They changed the rules. Why did it take until 2:00 a.m. or 3:00 a.m. the morning after the election in 2016 to know who the winner is, but we’re still counting votes today?

Now, why were the rules changed by the Democrats? Because they believe in good government because they wanted to help Republicans? No, they fixed the rules to help Democrats. That’s why Alito and hopefully four other justices are saying, segregate those votes. Those were done by the state Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in violation of the federal Constitution of the United States.

Look, I have a lot more to say, but let me just say this before I lose my time. There is more evidence of voter fraud than there was ever evidence of Russian collusion. So, those who keep saying, let’s see the evidence, where the hell were you the last four years? You are nowhere.

The Democrats want earlier and earlier voting and later and later counting. Now, why do they want that? More time, more time to fix the system. I don’t mean to reform it — I mean fix it in their favor.

They believe in flooding the system, create chaos. They’ve done this in the number of places. Grab power, and then accuse your opponent of misbehavior.

Where does that come from? Two Marxist professors, Cloward and Piven, that was their ideology. The Democrats have embraced this for years and years.

Now, we’re supposed to have unity. Let me tell you something. I’m part of the new resistance, God forbid if our president doesn’t win. They didn’t give this man one minute of peace when he was president, not one minute. State criminal investigations, federal criminal investigations, congressional investigations, phony impeachment, coup attempts, the Obama- Biden administration with the FBI spies and all the rest — no time during the last four years did Joe Biden say, let’s unite around our president.

So, Mr. Biden, God forbid if you’re president, but I personally will treat you the way Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Jim Acosta, Fredo Cuomo and all the rest of them treated my president.

So, you’re not — I am not uniting around this man any more than they united around our man. But it ain’t over until it’s over. And let’s see what the Supreme Court does, and let’s see what happens in these other cases because they are vital.

And, by the way, in 2000 when we had the challenge, Al Gore had to 37 days in one state chasing. We have multiple states, the president needs more time. That’s it.

HANNITY: All right. Great one, Mark Levin, Sunday night, 8:00 Eastern, number one show on cable, “Life, Liberty & Levin” here on FOX.