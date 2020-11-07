Watch: Schumer Joins Post-Election Crowd in New York City

Chuck also said, “Let’s send Donald Trump back to Florida, we don’t want him here anymore in New York!” pic.twitter.com/Vc3JtsBz62

On Saturday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) joined in with crowds in Brooklyn celebrating 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden being declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

According to subsequent reports, Schumer was wearing a mask, but removed it for his speech.

And yes, he wore a mask. Just took it off for that speech. pic.twitter.com/bwxo3fOGyx — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) November 7, 2020

