Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Attacks Chiefs Star Harrison Butker for Supporting Christian Values: ‘Such a F**king Pu**y’

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder went on a rant during his concert in Las Vegas and attacked Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over the player’s support for traditional Christian values.

Vedder spoke out from the stage during the band’s May 18 concert in the wake of Butker’s commencement speech delivered at Benedictine college, a private Catholic college in Atchison, Kansas.

The 59-year-old Vedder blasted Butker and said, “People of quality do not fear equality.”

“But, you know, he started telling men… he was telling men ‘don’t forget to puff up your chest and be more masculine, don’t lose your masculinity,’” Vedder exclaimed.

“The irony is that when he was saying that, he looked like such a fucking pussy. There’s nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman. Take that. People of quality do not fear equality,” he added.

Eddie Vedder just called out Harrison Butker and called him the 'P' word here in Vegas 'There's nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman,' he said.

Some supported Vedder’s random rant on X. But one social media user asked Vedder, “Why do you associate motherhood and taking care of a family with weakness?”

Butker’s address triggered leftists many of whom quickly began calling for the Kansas City Chiefs to punish kicker Harrison Butker for daring to defend Christian values.

The Chiefs kicker was invited to speak to the graduates at Benedictine College and during his remarks he blasted President Joe Biden for his pro-abortion policies and also dispensed sound and traditionally Christian advice for the graduates to consider as they launch into their lives.

Butker had some specific advice for the grads, telling the men to embrace their masculinity and urging the women not to let a drive for a career to prevent them from having a family. He also said that his wife would agree with him that their family was more important than a career.

WOW: #Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker RIPS President Joe Biden & says he’s delusional. “He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice” (@dannydeurbina)

pic.twitter.com/UK2tcnV3gi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 13, 2024

