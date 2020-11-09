GOP Rep. Van Drew: Party Switch Risk ‘Worth It’ — ‘The Democratic Party Has Changed a Great Deal’

Representative Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), who left the Democratic Party in 2019 after President Donald Trump’s impeachment, said the risk he took in swapping parties was “worth it” after winning his reelection bid.

Van Drew attributed his win despite switching parties to the “progressive, extreme, radical people that are controlling” the Democratic Party.

“The risk was worth it, essentially because — really to condense it down — the Democratic Party has changed a great deal, and it’s changing more,” Van Drew told FNC’s “Fox & Friends. “And you saw that by even the number of moderates that lost in this last election right here who were Democrats. And that’s going to continue because whatever they try to do and whatever they say, at the end of the day, it is very progressive, extreme, radical people that are controlling that party into the future, and that’s not what Americans want. Americans love their country.”

“And that’s what the election was about,” he continued. “It was about which path we were going to take: Mrs. [Amy] Kennedy’s path, which was a radical path, which was one that, you know, believed in the Green New Deal, believed in defunding police, believed in sanctuary cities, believed in open borders, believed in not supporting our military, or was it the path of a strong and good America that we love, that we can make even better. We can always make it better, but that we support this great and wonderful nation, a nation that we should be proud of. That was one of the most important points of the entire election.”

