Watch: Footage Shows FNC’s Sandra Smith Grimacing as Guest Questions Legitimacy of Election

Video revealed Fox News host Sandra Smith reacting to a guest on “America’s Newsroom” questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s election win.
The clip shared on Twitter by Timothy Burke appears to be from a raw feed of a special Saturday airing of “America’s Newsroom,” due to the election.
DC-based lawyer Cleta Mitchell said, “Remember, just because CNN or even Fox News says who’s president doesn’t make them president. So I think everybody wants to know this was done properly and legally and that we can trust the results. And I think we have to look at every one of these concerns.”
Smith furrows her eyebrows and grimaces as she says, “What? What is happening? Like, Trace, we’ve called it.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.