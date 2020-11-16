Susan Collins: Polling Industry ‘Needs to Take a Hard Look’, Media Should Look at how It Reports on Polls

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) argued that “the polling industry needs to take a hard look at what it does” after the 2020 election and “the news media needs to take a close look at how it reports on these polls.”

Collins said, “After this election, I think the polling industry needs to take a hard look at what it does. I noticed that all of these polls had an online component, which I believe makes them less reliable. They clearly had a hard time reaching rural and independent voters, and I also think there’s more of a reluctance of voters to participate in polls. Another related issue, which you mentioned, a newspaper in my state published a poll the day before the election showing that I was six down. I think the news media needs to take a close look at how it reports on these polls.”

