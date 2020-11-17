MSNBC’s Belcher: Trump Is Putin’s ‘Manchurian Candidate’ — He Is Destabilizing America

MSNBC political analystsl Cornell Belcher said Tuesday on “The Beat” that a case can be made that President Donald Trump was a “Manchurian candidate” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Belcher was referencing the 1959 novel about a politician becoming an unwitting assassin for a Communist conspiracy.

Belcher said, “Biden may not be the hero we want, but he’s the hero we need right now because right now we need a return to normalcy. I think whether you’re Democrat or Republican if you look at what is happening across the globe, and you look at how he’s destabilizing our relationship across the globe and destabilizing NATO and destabilizing what we’ve been building in the Middle East. Putin is better off to around the globe than he was before Trump got in. It does call to this idea of is Trump a Manchurian candidate? I think if you look how he destabilizes things for America and our allies, you can certainly make that case. And we need to return to normalcy both domestically but internationally.”

