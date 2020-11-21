Clift: Social Media Goes after Conservatives More Because the Left Mostly Doesn’t ‘Spread Lies’

On Friday’s edition of “The McLaughlin Group Extra,” The Daily Beast’s Eleanor Clift stated that social media platforms crack down on conservatives more than people on the left because people on the left “don’t, for the most part, spread lies and disinformation and try to undermine our democracy.” Clift also responded to arguments that Twitter’s disparate treatments of President Donald Trump compared to Ayatollah Khamenei’s Holocaust denial by saying that “The Iranian leader denying that the Holocaust happened has not taken hold of American voters the way all the conspiracy theories have that this president has promulgated from the Oval Office” have.

Columnist Pat Buchanan argued that social media companies “do a nice job of monitoring and censoring conservative websites and conservative newspapers that they don’t do to left-wing things.”

Clift countered, “That’s because left-wing people don’t, for the most part, spread lies and disinformation and try to undermine our democracy. And…right-wingers have used these social media platforms to seed all kinds of conspiracy theories. And then they complain when they get ‘censored.'”

Later, after Potomac Strategy Group President Matt Mackowiak pointed to how Ayatollah Khamenei’s Holocaust denial has been treated by Twitter, Clift responded, “The Iranian leader denying that the Holocaust happened has not taken hold of American voters the way all the conspiracy theories have that this president has promulgated from the Oval Office and that have been picked up on these — and advanced on these social media sites. So, you’ve really got to reach to find something that can justify that the conservatives are being mistreated. My goodness, they’ve basically thrived in the cesspool they’ve helped create with all the conspiracy theories, and they’re still doing it, trying to reverse the election and prove that, somehow, Biden stole the election and the president is the rightfully elected leader.”

